King Los Rocks The Beat On "Breakfast Freestyle"

King Los has rapped alongside the best of them. The former Bad Boy signee had his time in the limelight with collaborations alongside Rick Ross and Chris Brown, among others but these days, he's returning to the essence of his craft. Over the past few months, he's been slowly popping out with new freestyles showcasing his lyricism and pristine flow over some of the hottest beats in hip-hop history. Each drop seemingly hints at something bigger ahead.

This week, Los dropped off a brand new collaboration alongside producer Saud titled, "Breakfast Freestyle." The electrifying production gives Los the stage to flex his skillset with witty references to some of the greatest to ever do it. "Andre for the Benjamins/ Don't make me end you 'cause I'm independ/ Tryna get rich or die trying but I'll probably end up killing many men," he raps on the verse.

Peep the latest offering from King Los below.

Quotable Lyrics

I rock the bells like I'm L

My n***a, and I came to ring 'em

These n***as ringers, I'm comin' for the stringer

Bell, like I'm on the wire

I'm hell fire, I'm wired