King Los Makes It Look Easy "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See"

While we've become conditioned to expect new music to land on Fridays, King Los has come through to ease the wait a little with the release of a lyrically-charged EP, Four Peace Nugget. Featuring freestyles over beats from Mobb Deep, Busta Rhymes, and Drake -- whose "Lemon Pepper" provides the backdrop of the incredible closing track -- it's pretty much consistent bars throughout. Still, when an artist brings the "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See" instrumental out of the vault and gets busy, it's always worthy of notice.

Over the percussive classic, Los wastes little time in establishing utter dominance, attacking the beat with an unconventional flow few emcees could conceivably pull off. Within the first few bars, Los unravels a ridiculous bandana-scheme, showing off a keen mind for wordplay as he warms up. "My city like a Rubix Cube, either you flipping them squares, or flipping over them colors getting your block spun," he spits. "Fuck all the shine I'd rather have all the grind / if I lend you my watch I'd never call it mine / and if you don't give it back, that's where I draw the line / and in more than one way you'll be living on borrowed time."

Check out King Los' take on "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See" right here, and sound off if you think it's time to start recognizing him as one of today's lyrical elites.

