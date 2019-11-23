King Los Is A Freestyle Champ On L.A. Leakers Radio

When you see that look in King Los's eyes, you know he's in the zone. The well-respected Baltimore emcee stopped by L.A.'s famed Power 106 radio station to visit the L.A. Leakers, and of course, he wasted no time blessing the mic with a bevy of bars. "Widely respectable mind and vision / Cosmic celestial extra terrestrial rhyme encryption / Intergalactic perpetual cognitive sonic rhythm of a verbal god constructing astonishing composition," he spits flawlessly.

The Rhythm + Flow mentor can be seen on the Netflix series supporting aspiring hip hop artists by sharing wisdom while helping them dig deep to craft tunes worthy of mention. Here, we see why Los is arguably one of the best in the game as he drops bars over three beats: "You Can't Stop The Reign" by Shaq, Mobb Deep's "Shook Ones (Part II)," and Three 6 Mafia's "Who Run It." Watch it below and let us know which lyrics stood out to you.

Quotable Lyrics

My competition cease to impress me

I need challenge

And mumble rappers only exists 'cause I need balance