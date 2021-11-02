King Los Drops Off His Latest Single "Old Crown"

Every time King Los steps to the plate, he doesn't miss. The rapper has continuously flexed his lyrical prowess whenever he drops, but his ability to adapt to the current trends without compromising his pen has been one of his greatest traits. Unfortunately, he hasn't dropped a project in years. However, in recent times, he's continued to flood YouTube and Soundcloud with new music, whether it's in the form of a freestyle or a new single.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Old Crown." Produced by Big Duke, Los tackles the trap production with ease, showcasing his slick wordplay in the process. The song switches beat towards the second half where Los then flexes his double-time flow.

Check out the latest from King Los below and sound off in the comments with your favorite bar off of the record.

Quotable Lyrics

Going to Satan's bitch

You gon' have get the demons out

'Cause the Beamer light got me goin' to space with this

Woah now, the ether be pulling my soul now

