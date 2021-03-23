King Los Absolutely Snaps On New "Lemon Pepper Wings Freestyle"

King Los tends to make the act of bodying instrumentals look like a relatively straightforward process, and his new four-track EP 4 Peace Nugget is no exception. Featuring a batch of freestyles over beloved instrumentals, including Mobb Deep's "Survival Of The Fittest," Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See," Mobb Deep's "Give Up The Goods," and Drake and Rick Ross' recent duet "Lemon Pepper." While there are plenty of bars to unpack throughout, as the longest track, King Los' "Lemon Pepper Wings" feels worthy of spotlighting.

It doesn't take long for Los to get going, taking to the sparse instrumental with a focused flow. "Since you riding a wave and I'd rather own a ship," he spits. "Why we even having these conversations? He gon think he gon want this smoke til we having complications / the last n***a that I coached, got a Grammy nomination." Some were quick to speculate that Los was addressing a recent Clubhouse conversation with Tsu Surf, during which tempers proceeded to flare. In any case, Los clearly had more than a few thoughts to gather, continuing his lyrical onslaught for nearly five minutes straight.

Should you appreciate the art of lyricism in its truest form, be sure to check this one out, as well as the additional tracks off Los' new 4 Peace Nugget EP. Seeing how hard he actually snapped, be sure to share your own favorite stanzas in the comments below.

