King Krule Shares Second Single Off His Forthcoming LP, "Alone, Omen 3"

King Krule may not be the kind of artist you'd expect to be covered by HNHH, but his music overlaps with hip hop more than you might think. While all of his projects can be said to contain subtle traces of hip hop influence, his 2015 album New Place 2 Drown - released under his birth name, Archy Marshall - is essentially a beat tape sprinkled with some bars from the south Londoner. Earl Sweatshirt once stayed in King Krule's home for four weeks, which led to their collaboration "Death Whistles". Travis Scott is evidently a fan too because he remixed King Krule's "Neptune Estate".

Now that I've justified this song post, we can move on to the song itself. King Krule has shared the second single off his forthcoming LP, "Alone, Omen 3". While his music tends to be deeply melancholic, there's a welcome glimmer of hopefulness on this track. This new outlook could likely be attributed to the fact that Archy welcomed his first child with photographer, Charlotte Patmore, back in March. "Soak it in, the rain will pass in time / Nothing wrong in sinking low," he sings to a girl. The song is delicate until it crumbles into the distortion of reverbed guitars and echoing howls. "I felt like I had gotten out of a dark place, and I was on a high," Marshall writes in a press statement. "I appreciated the depression... but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now."

Man Alive! arrives via True Panther and Matador Records on February 21.

Quotable Lyrics

Throw a stone, see it land, get a spline

Draw a line in the sand between your thighs

Just to see which way you go

You've got this, you believe you'll be your own

But I brew it, consume it, then let it go, girl