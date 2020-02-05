mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Krule Shares Second Single Off His Forthcoming LP, "Alone, Omen 3"

Noah C
February 05, 2020 17:18
144 Views
00
0
True Panther SoundsTrue Panther Sounds
True Panther Sounds

Alone, Omen 3
King Krule

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Man Alive" is out February 21.


King Krule may not be the kind of artist you'd expect to be covered by HNHH, but his music overlaps with hip hop more than you might think. While all of his projects can be said to contain subtle traces of hip hop influence, his 2015 album New Place 2 Drown - released under his birth name, Archy Marshall - is essentially a beat tape sprinkled with some bars from the south Londoner. Earl Sweatshirt once stayed in King Krule's home for four weeks, which led to their collaboration "Death Whistles". Travis Scott is evidently a fan too because he remixed King Krule's "Neptune Estate". 

Now that I've justified this song post, we can move on to the song itself. King Krule has shared the second single off his forthcoming LP, "Alone, Omen 3". While his music tends to be deeply melancholic, there's a welcome glimmer of hopefulness on this track. This new outlook could likely be attributed to the fact that Archy welcomed his first child with photographer, Charlotte Patmore, back in March. "Soak it in, the rain will pass in time / Nothing wrong in sinking low," he sings to a girl. The song is delicate until it crumbles into the distortion of reverbed guitars and echoing howls. "I felt like I had gotten out of a dark place, and I was on a high," Marshall writes in a press statement. "I appreciated the depression... but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now."

Man Alive! arrives via True Panther and Matador Records on February 21. 

Quotable Lyrics

Throw a stone, see it land, get a spline
Draw a line in the sand between your thighs
Just to see which way you go
You've got this, you believe you'll be your own
But I brew it, consume it, then let it go, girl

King Krule
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  144
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
King Krule second single man alive! alone, omen 3 music video
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS King Krule Shares Second Single Off His Forthcoming LP, "Alone, Omen 3"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject