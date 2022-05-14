King Combs Taps DreamDoll For "Gas You Up"

New York collides on the latest single from King Combs and the celebrity seed tapped a classic favorite in the production. King Combs is the spitting image of his famous father Sean "Diddy" Combs, or "Love" depending on who you ask, but it isn't only the looks that draw comparisons; King Combs's flow and lyrical presentation are reminiscent of those Puff Daddy days when Bad Boy ruled the world.

On his latest single "Gas You Up," Combs called on DreamDoll to round out the track that hosts a familiar sample. Back in 2008, Lil Mama's "Lipgloss" was a smash hit, and you can hear that clap-stomping beat carried through "Gas You Up." Combs and Dream do well together on this one, and with his dad's R&B label locked down, be prepared to hear more from King and the Combs crew in the months to come.

Stream "Gas You Up" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Might, might bring out the Bentley or the 'Rari 'cause I'm ridin' different

Flew her to Miami, now her body different

Why the f*ck would I stress when my diamonds hittin'?

Good d*ck make her glow, now she shinin' different