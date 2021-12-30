King Combs Puts Drill Spin On DeBarge-Sampling "A Dream"

King Combs might be from California, but he also wants to have some fun making drill music. Some of the hottest hip-hop songs of the last few years have come from drill rappers, and King Combs seemingly wants to be part of that group. On Wednesday (December 29), Diddy's son released his latest record, sampling DeBarge's famous "A Dream" and putting a drill spin on the beat, courtesy of Cash Cobain.

Combining video footage from outside of his house and performance content from over the year, King Combs is going semi-viral with his DeBarge remix. Some hip-hop fans are using this as an example to show why not everyone is well-suited to make drill music, while others are arguing that Combs did a great job, making a bouncy track that could live on for a long time.

What's your take on King Combs' drill single "A Dream"? Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shorty wanna hang with me

Rich young n***as in the spot and the gang with me

Bad lil bitty, Richard Mille cost like $850K

You can spend the night but no, girl, you can't stay with me

Best play with your p***y, baby you can't play with me