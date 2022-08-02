As their new collaboration racks up streaming numbers, King Combs is officially welcoming Kodak Black into the Bad Boy family. Christian "King" Combs is the rapping doppelganger of his famous father Sean "Diddy" Combs, and he shows just how closely he's studied his dad's career with each new release. We previously reported on King's single "Can't Stop Won't Stop" featuring Kodak Black which samples the Lil Kim classic "Crush on You," and following its release, Combs got the Florida rapper a thank you gift.

Combs was back online recently to show that he gave Kodak a Bad Boy chain with the official iced-out logo. "You know what it is man," Combs said in a video. "New generation of Bad Boy."

Kodak was flanked by his team at a festival when he received the expensive piece that was created by famed celebrity jewelry designer, Elliot Eliantte. Combs has been promoting this track heavily, even earning a few reposts from Lil Kim as she celebrates "Can't Stop Won't Stop" with her Bad Boy family.

In the caption to his video with Kodak, Combs added, "Had to bless my brother with the official Bad Boy chain! Welcome to the family! @KodakBlack THANK YOU for locking in and making this hit with me! #CantStopWontStop out now on all platforms!"

Check out the chain below as well as the visual to "Can't Stop Won't Stop."