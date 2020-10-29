King Combs Drops New Drill Track "Cartis"

King Combs did one song with Pop Smoke and, after that, there was no turning back.

He's one of the stars on "Diana", one of the many tracks that went viral from Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon and, today, King Combs capitalizes on his momentum by dropping his new drill single "Cartis".

The song is clearly influenced by the sounds in Brooklyn, London, and Chicago, with King Combs showing how he sounds over a drill beat. It's undeniably hot until about a minute-and-a-half through, with Combs finishing with an extended spoken outro before one more chorus hits.

Listen to the brand new record below and let us know if you're feeling this.

Quotable Lyrics:

I throw on my Cartis

I can't see none of you n***as when I'm in the party

We sippin' on DeLeon, we do not do Bacardi

I pull out the Rolls-Royce, I didn't want the Rari

My bitch is a Barbie, her ass is retarded

I'm rockin' this Dior shit, fly like Jeff Hardy

Dior, n***a, this not Ed Hardy

They asking me Chris if you fuck wit n***as, I tell 'em hardly