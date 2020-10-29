mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Combs Drops New Drill Track "Cartis"

Alex Zidel
October 29, 2020 17:24
146 Views
00
0
Bad Boy Entertainment/EMPIREBad Boy Entertainment/EMPIRE
Bad Boy Entertainment/EMPIRE

Cartis
King Combs

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

King Combs releases his latest single, going for a drill vibe on "Cartis".


King Combs did one song with Pop Smoke and, after that, there was no turning back.

He's one of the stars on "Diana", one of the many tracks that went viral from Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon and, today, King Combs capitalizes on his momentum by dropping his new drill single "Cartis". 

The song is clearly influenced by the sounds in Brooklyn, London, and Chicago, with King Combs showing how he sounds over a drill beat. It's undeniably hot until about a minute-and-a-half through, with Combs finishing with an extended spoken outro before one more chorus hits.

Listen to the brand new record below and let us know if you're feeling this.

Quotable Lyrics:

I throw on my Cartis
I can't see none of you n***as when I'm in the party
We sippin' on DeLeon, we do not do Bacardi
I pull out the Rolls-Royce, I didn't want the Rari
My bitch is a Barbie, her ass is retarded
I'm rockin' this Dior shit, fly like Jeff Hardy
Dior, n***a, this not Ed Hardy
They asking me Chris if you fuck wit n***as, I tell 'em hardly

King Combs
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  146
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
King Combs drill new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS King Combs Drops New Drill Track "Cartis"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject