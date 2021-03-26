King Combs Brags About His Lady On Future-Assisted "Holdin Me Down"

It's a big feature night for Future as he's attached to two releases. Aside from making an appearance on Moneybagg Yo's "Hard for the Next" single that was dedicated to the Memphis rapper's girlfriend Ari Fletcher, Future also adds his talents to King Combs's "Holdin Me Down." The czzson of mega Rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been trying his hand as an artist for years as he attempts to step out of the wide shadow of his father. King Combs has collaborated with several chart-toppers and hopes that Future will help him win over hearts with his latest.

"Holdin Me Down" is yet another track that seems to be dedicated to that special someone in King Combs's life—his longtime girlfriend, Breah Hicks. The young couple has been together for years and by the sound of Comb's new single, they've weathered some storms. Stream "Holdin Me Down and let us know if King Combs and Future have a hit on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

Stayin' true, you my wifey (Stayin' true)

You know I'ma have you icy (You know)

You ain't gon' find another, you can't find nobody like me

Keepin' it exclusive, don't be caught up in these games

Don't worry about these groupies, goin' through just money and fame