mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Combs Brags About His Lady On Future-Assisted "Holdin Me Down"

Erika Marie
March 26, 2021 02:47
122 Views
10
1
King CombsKing Combs
King Combs

Holdin Me Down
King Combs Feat. Future

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Diddy's doppelgänger son returns with a song for the lovers who are keeping their relationships tight.


It's a big feature night for Future as he's attached to two releases. Aside from making an appearance on Moneybagg Yo's "Hard for the Next" single that was dedicated to the Memphis rapper's girlfriend Ari Fletcher, Future also adds his talents to King Combs's "Holdin Me Down." The czzson of mega Rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been trying his hand as an artist for years as he attempts to step out of the wide shadow of his father. King Combs has collaborated with several chart-toppers and hopes that Future will help him win over hearts with his latest.

"Holdin Me Down" is yet another track that seems to be dedicated to that special someone in King Combs's life—his longtime girlfriend, Breah Hicks. The young couple has been together for years and by the sound of Comb's new single, they've weathered some storms. Stream "Holdin Me Down and let us know if King Combs and Future have a hit on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

Stayin' true, you my wifey (Stayin' true)
You know I'ma have you icy (You know)
You ain't gon' find another, you can't find nobody like me
Keepin' it exclusive, don't be caught up in these games
Don't worry about these groupies, goin' through just money and fame

King Combs
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  122
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
King Combs Future
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS King Combs Brags About His Lady On Future-Assisted "Holdin Me Down"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject