mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Combs & Kodak Black's "Can't Stop Won't Stop" Samples A Lil Kim Favorite

Erika Marie
July 22, 2022 20:47
142 Views
12
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Can't Stop Won't Stop
King Combs Feat. Kodak Black

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The pair also delivered a music video that hosted cameos from Combs's famous siblings.


The Combs crew is filled with talent as Sean "Diddy" Combs's children follow in his footsteps. His mini-me, Christian "King" Combs has been steadily following in his famous father's footsteps by tapping into the industry as a Rap artist, and he's collaborated with several Hip Hop favorites along the way. As his DreamDoll-assisted "Gas You Up" continues to make waves, King is back with another single, "Can't Stop Won't Stop," this time with a feature from Kodak Black.

The title of this record is a nod to King Combs's dear ol' dad Diddy as "Can't Stop, Won't Stop" is not only the name of a single from The Lox featuring the Bad Boy mogul, but it is also the title of a documentary about his rise in the industry. Meanwhile, Kodak has taken over timelines in recent days following his arrest and subsequent reported order to house arrest. The rapper has taken the setback in stride and even returned to mock the officer who took him into custody.

Stream the Lil Kim-sampled "Can't Stop Won't Stop" by King Combs and Kodak Black and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I just talk that Guapanese, it's my language (Woo)
I just put some Cartiers on my main b*tch (F*ck)
I just put some Valentino on my main ho (My main ho)
Bad Boy chain bussin' like the rainbow (Bussin')
I'm off Yak, I'm with Yak in the Lambo (Yak)
Yellin' out the window, "Money ain't a thing, ho" 

King Combs Kodak Black
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS King Combs & Kodak Black's "Can't Stop Won't Stop" Samples A Lil Kim Favorite
12
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject