King Comb & Flee Enjoy Life On "Lotta"

King Combs doesn't really need to be rapping. His dad is Diddy, after all, but he still puts his best foot forward every time he steps to the plate. Before the year came to an end, King Combs unveiled a brand new banger with Flee titled, "Lotta." Drill-influenced production drives the record as Combs teams up with Flee to swap bars and drop some extravagant flexes. The two rappers capture a party vibe, from the bars to the video itself which shows both Flee and King Combs flexing with several models surrounding them.

The latest from King Combs arrived at the same time he released "Dream," which featured contributions from Cash Cobain.

Check out the latest from King Combs below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Foreign bitch, not a regular thot

Two bitches fuckin', they said I could watch

Let me jump when I pull out the spot

Whole lotta, whole lotta, whole lotta guap