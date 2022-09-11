Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 last week, and the entire world has been reacting to the news. As eyes shift to the Queen's successor, her son Charles III, controversy has begun to bubble. First, it was reported that the new king instructed Prince Harry not to bring Meghan Markle as his mother was dying. Now, a small gesture has Twitter up in arms.

In a video making the rounds on social media, King Charles III can be seen irritably instructing one of his staff members to clear his desk. It seems he couldn't deign to use his words, and rather just waved his hands over the desk until someone did something about it.

Of course, this act of entitlement didn't sit well with many people. "This is the real Charles," wrote @gayleLackey11. "You can’t hide who you are this is how he’s been treating the servants for years with such little respect. Fanning his finger to clean the desk off and move the object. Showing your real arrogance you will fail it’s in the cards."

King Charles III is no stranger to being the center of controversy. He was one half of one of the most famous doomed relationships of the 20th century with his marriage to Princess Diana. Throughout the relationship, Charles cheated on his wife, and the two divorced just before the Princess was killed in a car crash. The King is now married to Camilla Parker Bowles (with whom he cheated on Diana).

Time will tell if the monarch is able to fill the role with fewer missteps per day.

