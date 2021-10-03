Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, which means that many of the biggest socialites and celebrities are currently overseas, attending shows, networking, and shopping for fresh new designer outfits.

In the age of the pandemic, several brands have begun taking creative and unique approaches to how they present their clothes, and Balenciaga is no exception. This season, they teamed up with The Simpsons to create a brief but hilarious episode that takes the residents of Springfield to the runways of Paris.

@kimkardashian/Instagram

The video sees Homer surprising Marge with a green Balenciaga dress for her birthday, only for her to have to return it when the couple comes to terms with the hefty price tag. The crew at the fashion house takes pity on the Simpsons and their “depressing” town, and invites them all to come walk in their show.

Besides their usual cast, The Simpsons also animated stars like Justin Bieber, Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West into the clip, showing them all sitting front row at the big event.

Bieber had his own Balenciaga campaign earlier this year, and Kimye have frequently been seen wearing the label, most recently at Ye’s DONDA streaming event, at the Met Gala, and for a dinner date with friends at Nobu in Malibu.

TMZ reports that the West’s didn’t attend the episode’s premiere in Paris, although Kim posted a screenshot to her story with the caption, “@balenciaga show was lit.”

Check out the comedic and creative The Simpsons x Paris Fashion Week clip for yourself below.

[Via]