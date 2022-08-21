Kimora Lee Simmons is defending her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons’ decision to become a model, calling criticism of the career path, "absolutely absurd." Kimora discussed her daughter following in her footsteps during a conversation with PEOPLE. The 19-year-old Aoki is also pursuing an Ivy League education at Harvard.

“We wish Aoki the best and she knows that," Kimora told the outlet. "So whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes… It doesn’t make you any more or less of a business person or any more or less of a student or a student of the world or any more or less than a model. It’s important to explore all your passions. “



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kimora also admitted that she was hesitant at first, having first-hand experience with the industry.

“I love it that she’s trying to follow in my footsteps. But also I think it’s a pain because if I had had some of what they have, maybe I wouldn’t have been a model. But I think it’s just looking at different sides of a coin,” she admitted, adding, “Whereas she says, ‘Mom, you should be proud.’ It’s like aspirational, this is what people want to do also. And I just feel like sometimes you don’t want your kids to face hardships. I think that’s what any mom would say, right?”

Aoki addressed the backlash to news of her decision in a TikTok post, explaining that she "loves" modeling.

“I would like to change the idea that you can’t be smart and pretty, or you can’t be smart and enjoy your looks, or enjoy a creative/beauty/fashion-based career,” Aoki said. “One that requires plenty of smarts. Two, you can be two kinds of people in one person. That’s really who I am.”

Kimora began modeling at the age of 13 after signing a contract with Chanel. As she grew up, she went on to work with Fendi, Valentino, Emanuel Ungaro, Christian Dior, Roberto Cavalli, Kenzo, Anna Sui, Geoffrey Beene, and Yves Saint Laurent. In addition to modeling, Kimora is also the founder of the brand Baby Phat and also starred in the reality television show, Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane.

