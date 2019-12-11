Earlier this year in March, Kimora Lee Simmons announced that her Baby Phat brand was making a comeback and it did so in collaboration with Forever 21 before the retail store closed its doors. “It’s perfect timing for this,” she said of the relaunch. “Over the past several years, we realized the brand resonates with people and lives deep in their souls.” Baby Phat apparel was an early 2000s staple and those who were up and running in that time know the significance of the cat symbol.

Now as the year comes to an end, Kimora's brand has announced its own rollout of offerings years later. The new lookbook sees Kimora's daughters, Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons, modeling the 2019 offerings that consist of tracksuits, windbreakers, shorts and more.

“Here we are again, 20 years later in 2019, and now [my daughters] are with me taking the reigns,” Kimora told PEOPLE of the re-launch. “This is a woman-owned company, run by me and my daughters. I’ve been in fashion for 30 years. But now it’s about passing the torch from one to the next.”

Aoki Lee added of the new looks: “There’s so much passion – we take all the feedback to heart. We get to interact with Baby Phat fans in a way the brand never got to do before.”