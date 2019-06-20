Last week Djimon Hounsou complained that he wasn't able to see his son as frequently as he wanted, clearly blaming his ex Kimora Lee Simmons. "It would have been nice to see my son for father's day," he previously stated, detailing how he doesn't remember the last time he saw Kenzo. "To at least talk to him, right? Like all fathers, right?"



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Sources close to Kimora clapped back, calling Djimon's statement far from the truth since Kimora allegedly holds an open door policy but Djimon doesn't find time to see his son regularly. Since the personal family matters have been aired out, The Blast now reports that Kimora and Djimon are privately working out a custody agreement and attorneys for both the stars have been on the phone since Wednesday working on a visitation agreement that will detail when and where each parent will have time with 10-year-old Kenzo.

The only small issue in the matter is that Djimon travels outside of the U.S. to his home grounds of Benin, West Africa. Being as Kenzo is primarily with his mother in the states, Djimon may conflict with his son's routine. Both parents want to find a common ground for Kenzo to enjoy time with his mother and father, drama free.