Juelz Santana is currently serving a prison sentence for charges he received last year when he was caught with a gun and drugs at the Newark airport. The rapper reportedly ran from the scene after his firearm was discovered in TSA, leaving behind his passport and his bag as he tried to escape. Eventually, he turned himself in and was sentenced to spend over two years in the clink. Before beginning his sentence, Juelz was excited to expand his family with Kimbella, celebrating her pregnancy and letting the world know he was expecting a son. He might not be able to spend as much time as he wants with his baby boy yet but once he gets out, we're sure the Dipset member will spoil his kid rotten. Kimbella shared a photo of her little one over the weekend, showing what Santana James looks like at 1-month-old.

Kimbella posted a shot of Santana next to his sister, showing just how much he's grown in his one month on the planet. He's starting to look more and more like his dad, as commenters are pointing out. At first, fans weren't quite sure who Santana looked more like but it's becoming clear that he's got Juelz' facial features.

Take a look at baby Santana below.

[via]