It looks as if Kim Kardashian West has another inmate that she wants to be released from prison, but if this latest report is correct, her celebrity status won't be of much help. The Making a Murder Netflix documentary series stunned the public, and it was so moving that after it was made available, activists began calling for the release of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey.

The true-crime documentary followed the story of the murder of Teresa Halbach and the inevitable incarceration of the two men who were found guilty of her death. However, evidence may have suggested that one, if not both, weren't involved. At the very least, activists called for a reexamination of the case, however, both men remain behind bars.

Dassey was 16-years-old at the time of his conviction and has spent the last 13 years in prison. Over the years there have been news reports that his case may be overturned, but nothing ever came to fruition. Supporters have been petitioning Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to look into the case, including Kim who retweeted a handwritten letter from Dassey to the politician.

In the letter, Dassey shared a list of his favorite things because he wanted the governor to get to know him better. At the conclusion, he asked for a pardon because "I am innocent and I want to go home." He added, "I would like to get a job involving video games I would like to help take care of my mom and one day have a son or daughter of my own." In Kim's tweet, she pleaded with Gov. Evers to read the note.

TMZ claims they've spoken to a representative for Gov. Evers and their office isn't providing any special treatment or consideration to Dassey's case just because Kim has reached out in support of the inmate. Although the reality star has been instrumental in helping with the freedom of dozens of prisoners, Dassey may not be one of them. Read his letter below.