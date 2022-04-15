If you tuned in to the first episode of The Kardashians, which officially arrived on Hulu last night, you may have heard some comments from Kim Kardashian regarding Ray J, an alleged second sex tape, a dildo, and her famous booty, but as TMZ reports, sources close to the socialite have made it abundantly clear that she was just joking.

In the series premiere, the 41-year-old's eldest son, Saint West, approaches her with his Roblox game to show her that she's has been included in the online world, and upon further inspection, she realizes that her son may have had access to information about her NSFW tape from decades ago with her ex.

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The situation clearly upset Kim, and although she's previously made it clear that she's confident no other tape exists, The Kardashians cameras did find her musing, "What if I was f*cking sleeping and he stuck a dildo up my ass? I don't know."

For anyone that didn't pick up on the mother of four's joke, a source has clarified, "The comment was funny and dramatic in the moment with Kris and Khloé to drive home the point that she really did not remember there being another tape."

It's also been said that the next episode will show the lengths that Kim went to "to ensure no tape existed, and if on the off chance it did it would never see the light of day."

Viewers will reportedly see Kanye West handing Ray J's hard drive over to his ex, proving to her that there's no additional footage. Ray has previously made it clear that he wants to close the book on this chapter of his life, and is focused on his own family and business endeavours.

"We're told Kim poured over the contents on the hard drive and found no unreleased footage," TMZ notes. "Kim reaches the conclusion that no such footage exists anywhere," before discussing her desire to move on from all the drama so that she too can focus on her family, business, and justice reform.

Have you streamed The Kardashians premiere yet? Sound off in the comments to let us know.

[Via]