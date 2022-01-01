Since she launched SKIMS back in 2018, 41-year-old Kim Kardashian has found massive success with her shapewear brand, consistently expanding and releasing new and exciting products for consumers over the last four years. She recently dipped her toes into the world of luxury by teaming up with Fendi, but now, the reality star seems to be facing online criticism for some of her products.

In a video that's been getting attention online, a TikTok user calls the mother of four out for the "troubling" sizing of the thongs she received as a holiday gift and even asked Kardashian to be more transparent about what size she wears in her own SKIMS pieces.





"Now, Kim... Kim Kardashian, we're gonna need to have a f*cking conversation, because I got SKIMS for Christmas, and let me just show you what I got," the creator said, holding up a couple of boxes from the socialite's shapewear brand.

"And let me talk about the sizing," she added. "Because the sizing is what's really troubling me. This is the Core Control Solutionwear, and this – this is a LARGE/EXTRA LARGE," the woman continued, repeating herself for added emphasis while holding up a tiny piece of fabric that doesn't look to be the appropriate size as labelled whatsoever.





The creator told viewers that the fabric does not stretch, even trying to pull it herself to prove her point. "When I tell you I couldn't even get this past up my thigh... And it's crazy to me, because, with the Kardashians, it's like, you guys buy your bodies, right? Y'know what I'm saying, so it's like, you bought that ass, and you bought them t*tties, so you know DAMN well this ain't gonna do anything."

"So my question, to Kim Kardashian, is, what size are you wearing in your line?! Because you are NOT wearing a large/extra large. And I understand that the thighs might not match, but there's no way you're getting your ass in this," she concluded.





This isn't the only backlash that the California native has faced regarding SKIMS as of late. Just a few days ago, trolls began calling her out for how similar she looks to "Love On Top" singer Beyonce in some of her new campaign shots – read more about that here.

