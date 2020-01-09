Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand seems to be doing very well after the whole controversy behind the brand's former name (Kimono) has been put behind them. We previously posted that her shapewear line once sold $2 million worth of product in minutes and while the reality star and mother of four has continued to promote her crafted body wear, her recent advertisement on Instagram has pulled in a lot of attention for something other than her Skims look.



Kim uploaded an image to her Skim Instagram page that showcased her wearing her self designed product in the kitchen. However, the shot of her reaching into her fridge sparked some reactions since her family fridge for a household of six is only comprised of milk and water. "I see nothing in that fridge that reflects a family with 4 kids haha! I just cant relate. Sorry," one user wrote, while another added, "This looks like a photo from an article by The Onion. ‘Mogul Seeks Inspiration For Product Line Name By Inspecting Molded-Over Milk Products In Fridge.’"

One user suggested that the empty fridge was because Kim and her family have a personal chef but someone came through with a logical response. "If you have a chef work for you, they have to have food to cook with. 😂 Even if they prepared things off-site, they would still keep the cold stuff in the fridge to serve & even then; they leave the remainder in the fridge. Even if you order out, who doesn’t have condiments?"