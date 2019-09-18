Kris Jenner's job revolves around her daughters and the numerous marketing deals and the building of their empires when it comes to each of her children's endeavors. From season one of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to now, it's been proven that the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder. So when we find out that Kris got tackled by her daughter's security team, of course it's a cause for concern.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In a recent clip from the family's season 17 of their reality show, Kim Kardashian gets a call from her sister Khloe that her mother's been seriously injured after she entered Kim's property by the wrong entrance. “Oh my God, Kim, your whole security just tackled Mom … we just called 911. This is so crazy!” Khloe told Kim on the phone while Kris is heard wailing in the background. "They were in the backyard. Mom came down when she shouldn’t have and they just tackled her!”

Kim responded in pure shock and made it clear that she was headed home to clear up the crisis situation. By the look of Kris' recent shares on Instagram, we think it's safe to say she's recovered from any injuries sustained.