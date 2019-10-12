Most of us recall the unfortunate event in which Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint during Paris fashion week. Indeed, the reality television star underwent a traumatic experience in her Parisian hotel when a group of men dressed up as police officers found their way inside of her room to steal over a million dollars worth of jewelry along with two cellphones. The event made quite the news and even led to Kim's husband, Kanye, cutting his Meadows Festival show short in New York City so he could be there for his wife. Even though Kim was unharmed in the process, close friends of the celebrity detailed she experienced PTSD following what went down and it took some time before she stepped back in the city of Paris. Kim's courage through the ordeal was applauded by many and according to Variety, the unfortunate mishap appears to have inspired a French filmmaker into bringing the aforementioned story to the big screen.

According to the news outlet, French comic book artist and movie producer Joan Sfar, recently penned a detailed novel entitled ''Fashion Week'' wherein she discusses Kim Kardashian's infamous robbery. Sfar is also working on developing a film based on Kim's story, precisely co-writing the script with director Marion Festraets. The movie will tackle themes of patriarchy, feminism and more.

