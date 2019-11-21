When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian first began their relationship the reality star was very open about how her husband re-did her whole wardrobe and eliminated everything she once wore, introducing her to a whole new world of looks. "And it was like really cool, new designer stuff that I, you know, hadn't even heard of some of these designers before and it really helped me fall in love with fashion," she said.



Niki/Getty Images

More recently, word on the street is that Kanye wants Kim to now dress more conservative, meaning not as much skin, since he's embarked on a religious journey with his Sunday Service. Kanye recently met with American pastor Joel Osteen and Kim and their daughter North was also in attendance.

It's clear that Kim got the word on her new wardrobe since she rocked an oversized green suit that has people thinking it's from an unreleased Yeezy collection. "Why is Kim Kardashian wearing that 3X Tall suit from Harold Pener as her modest outfit for church? Girl, just wear some jeans and a shirt... you’ll blend it with the Osteen crowd just fine," one Twitter user wrote.

The internet did what it does best by poking fun at Kim's never before seen get-up. Peep the reactions below.