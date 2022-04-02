Kim Kardashian is on to better things. Amid her separation from Kanye West, the mother of four has been making moves to officially rebrand one of her many companies – officially severing her ties with the West moniker on her KKW Fragrance brand.

As Page Six reports, the 41-year-old shared on her Instagram Story earlier today (April 1st) that next month, her website will temporarily shut down as it undergoes a rebrand. "On May 1st at midnight, @KKWfragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name," she explained.

Kardashian and her team also plan to launch a "new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site." The socialite's statement mentioned how "deeply personal" her perfume line is for her as well.

"I put my heart and soul into every bottle," she gushed. "I'm so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017," the reality star went on, name-dropping her OG scent from several years back.

Kardashian then thanked her fans for their endless support "from the bottom of [her] heart." In conclusion, she told her 297 million followers, "I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey – I promise I won't be gone for too long."

Ahead of the site's shutdown, all products will be marked down by 40% until supplies sell out – shop KKW Fragrance here.

Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that Kardashian's ex had informed her that he would be going away to get help for his mental health following their very public feud – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite celebrities.

