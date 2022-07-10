Kim Kardashian is no stranger to pulling out controversial fashion looks, though her most recent may be one of her boldest yet.

Currently, the 41-year-old is overseas for Paris Fashion Week and has been spotted sitting front row at several events, including Olivier Rousteing's collection for Jean Paul Gaultier which she and her eldest daughter, North West, donned matching nose rings for.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It was her attendance at the Balenciaga runway, however, that really got people talking. The mother of four was tapped to walk in the show, and for that, she wore a stunning black dress that was far more practical than the alien-esque ensemble that she wore to and from the event.

In case you missed it, Kardashian dropped off pictures of the look on her Instagram feed, showing off the beautiful sparkly gown that she paired with a featureless black face mask, covering her like a shield.





Other snapshots saw the socialite posing with Dua Lipa and actress Nicole Kidman (two other celebrities who were selected to walk in the Balenciaga show) and pretending to take a bite off a fork while wearing her face covering, despite the fact that she had no access to her mouth.

As per usual, social media users have been questioning Kardashian's fashion taste. "Kanye really left an imprint on you," one person joked of her ex, who frequently styled her looks during their marriage. "I'm here for it. Gone outside wit your helmet on girl."

"Very Predators meets Aliens meets rocking a GOT medieval shield mask or for fencing and a coat of high fashion armour for battle/warrior mannequin futuristic vibes," another user added.

Check out more reactions, along with the full Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection runway below.

