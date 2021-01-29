With reports seemingly surfacing everyday about her rumored divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is having a rough start to 2021, and unfortunately, a little bit more was just added to her plate. One of the suspects who is awaiting trial for allegedly robbing Kardashian in 2016 has reportedly taken clout chasing to another level and announced the upcoming release of J’ai Sequestre Kim Kardashian, a tell-all book about that infamous night in Paris.

Set to release next week on February 4, the book features firsthand accounts from Yunice Abbas, the accused, as he thoroughly explores everything that reportedly happened throughout the heist.

In one excerpt, Abbas ridicules Kim for instinctually calling 911 during the incident, despite being overseas. “Our two beauties stubbornly tried to call 911 … the emergency call number for the US. Not very efficient when you are in Paris,” he mocks in one of the book’s passages.

Abbas also shares what would’ve been a playful anecdote in different circumstances, recalling a phone call that he received from Tracy Chapman after swiping Kardashian’s phone. On that matter, he writes, “At the moment that I heard a police car, the sound of the phone made me jump. To my incredulous eyes, [Chapman’s] name appeared on the phone’s screen. It’s not possible. I must be hallucinating.”



Abbas’ decision to release this tell-all book is an extremely strange one, especially considering that he is still awaiting trial after being arrested in 2017.

