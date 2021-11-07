Seeing as Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been spending a lot of time together as of late, fans have been wondering if the pair will be stepping out to any public events as a duo in the near future. Earlier this week, Page Six confirmed that the mother of four will not be bringing her rumoured new beau along as her date to Paris Hilton’s upcoming wedding.

The hotel heiress is set to marry Carter Reum this coming Thursday. “[Kardashian] will be there solo,” a source told the outlet, meaning that even her estranged husband, Kanye West won’t be in attendance.





KKW filed for divorce from her rapper husband near the start of 2021, and in the months since they’ve been spotted out and about together on occasion, reportedly working on their relationship. According to the latest headlines, though, there’s no chance of reconciliation for the couple – if Kim has it her way, that is.

When he appeared on Drink Champs, Ye made it abundantly clear that he would be more than happy to get back together with his wife, alleging that he hasn’t even seen divorce papers yet. Days later, we reported that the SKIMS founder has no interest in getting back together with West. The information comes from a close source, who also pointed out that the reality star has tried countless times to make their marriage work before she broke down and filed.

As per Page Six, Hilton’s wedding will be a star-studded, three-day long affair that will take place at her late grandfather’s $65 million Bel-Air estate. Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble are expected to attend, but it remains unclear if any other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are on the guest list.

Do you think Pete Davidson will wind up making a surprise appearance at Paris Hilton’s wedding? Let us know below.

