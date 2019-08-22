The Wests have been enjoying a family summer vacations, and Kim Kardashian West can't get enough of sharing her children's adventures on Instagram. Just yesterday, the proud mother of four uploaded a series of photos of her three children North, Saint, and Psalm. On Wednesday, she returned with a photo of herself beachside with all four of her children, a feat that she said was difficult to accomplish.

"Bahamas 🇧🇸 Pics Coming Up!" she wrote in a caption. "I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!" She also shared a video of her 19-month-old daughter Chicago handling an albino corn snake as it was draped around her shoulders. The toddler didn't look afraid and even smiled for the camera. "My brave girl," Kim wrote.

Of course, there were people who criticized the reality star for allowing her young daughter to come in such close contact with the slithering reptile. Page Six spoke with animal trainer and expert Grant Kemmerer who said, “A child at this age doesn’t necessarily understand the fine dexterity needed to handle a delicate animal, and you can see the child is grasping the snake’s neck/body which can make the snake uncomfortable and there’s a chance the snake could be defensive.” Chicago was having the time of her life. Check it out below.

[[hhembed{"instagram":"B1bkfAlHvFM"}]