An Alabama doctor is facing the legal wrath of Kim Kardashian West over his Vampire Facial advertisements. For those who may not remember, on an episode of Kim & Kourtney Take Miami, Kim received the controversial skin treatment back in 2013. The reality star would later denounce the procedure, calling it "really rough and painful."

The clinical name for Vampire Facial is Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy. It's a process where the patient's blood is extracted and then placed on their face with the use of needles, much like those used in acupuncture. Kim shared images of her Vampire Facial on social media, but when the doctor Charles Runels used her photos to advertise the procedure, Kim K. called up her legal team.

She's accused the doctor and his association of "copyright infringement, infringement of registered mark, false association, violation of the right of publicity and California common law trademark infringement," according to E! "Defendant Charles Runels is a doctor in Alabama. In characteristically self-promoting fashion, he describes himself alternatively as the 'Orgasm Doctor' and the 'Calvin Klein of medicine,'" Kim's complaint reads. "To that end, while he appears to maintain a small practice in Alabama, most of his time is spent touting the various cosmetic procedures he has purported to trademark—including, as relevant here, the Vampire Facial."

Apparently, Kim's team gave Dr. Runels a call and told him to take down her photos, but he allegedly refused. The documents state that he told her that if he wanted the photos removed, she would have to pay him. "Ms. Kardashian's actual endorsement for a nationwide campaign such as this would command a fee well into eight figures (assuming she would even agree to do such a campaign, which she most assuredly would not)," her lawsuit states.

Dr. Runels issued a short statement to E! saying that Vampire Facial is his intellectual property and he never gave Kim his permission to use the name on her show. Check out Kim getting the procedure done below.