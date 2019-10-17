If Kanye West had issues with his wife's MET Gala attire, then he certainly won't approve of this. Just a few days ago, a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians circulated after it showed the rapper speaking with Kim Kardashian West about being too sexy. "I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off,'" he said on the reality television show. I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of now, what—about to be four kids?... A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?"



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim's barely-there wardrobe has been apart of her aesthetic for the entirety of her career, so it isn't a surprise that the wife and mother of four continues to appeal to fans in that way. Her looks have been the crux of many of her business deals, and now there is a company that is willing to drop off a $1 million check to Kim if she allows them to use her likeness for a virtual sexual experience.

The Blast reports that a company named VirtualMate created a device where users are able to mimic a real-life sexual experience with the help of technology. For now, the company is only taking pre-orders of their device, but the most requested celebrity, reportedly around 1,000 is per month, is Kim.

It doesn't seem likely that Kim, nor Kanye, would approve of her inclusion, especially considering VirtualMate would need the reality star to wear a motion capture suit and move in certain sexual positions. VirtualMate reportedly isn't putting all of their eggs in Kim's basket, anyhow; they've allegedly inked deals with other celebrities who are more than happy to have their faces or bodies used for virtual sex.