Kim Kardashian West isn't about that fake jewelry life. The father of her children, Kanye West, probably isn't about that life either. Kim did an interview with Ellen Degeneres recently where the two discussed motherhood. Kim has her hands full with four kids, Pslam, Saint, North, and Chicago.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The loving mother says her kids all have very different personalities with Pslam being “really into Paw Patrol and cars,” Saint loving video games, North vibing on the "goth" scene, and Chicago being obsessed with princess-centric toys.

At one point, Kim and Ellen talk about Psalm. Psalm can be seen rocking a gold chain, and Ellen automatically thought it was fake. “Psalm was the one wearing the giant chain around his neck,” DeGeneres stated, “He wears this fake giant chain…” That's when Kim interpreted. “Wait, did you say fake?” she asked. “It’s not!” “Oh my God, it’s huge! How can he keep his head up?” responded Ellen. “It looks like it’s a wrestler’s belt or something. I just assumed because it’s so huge, that’s hilarious,” DeGeneres continued.

Apparently, all of the young West children have gold chains with their names. One would expect no less from the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.