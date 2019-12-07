Momager Kris Jenner fiercely protects, and profits from, her cubs, so if any of them doesn't feel comfortable in a situation, she leaps into action. It's difficult to not to find some press outlet that hasn't reported on or spoken about the Kardashian-Jenners with less than favorable headlines. It doesn't go unnoticed by the group, and former video vixen-turned-Hollywood Unlocked host Melyssa Ford shares a story of how she became a target of the famous family.



According to Melyssa, she was embarking on a celebrity-filled Christmastime humanitarian trip for the Sow a Seed organization. The group was taking a trip to Haiti to aid in relief efforts, and Melyssa insinuated that Kris and Kim decided to join along because it wasn't long after Kim's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries dissolved. "She had been getting a lot of bad press because of it, so suddenly, she and Kris Jenner were on this humanitarian mission to Haiti,” Melyssa said.

Kris Jenner expressed to Melyssa's mentor and mother figure Marcia Dyson that if Melyssa wasn't sent home they would leave. Kim apparently felt "uncomfortable" over something Melyssa said on social media and wanted her gone. Marcia said that wasn't going to happen, but she also recognized that having Kris and Kim on a humanitarian trip would bring awareness to the crisis in Haiti.

Melyssa chimed in and said, "It was a f*ckin' lie. There was nothing on social media. I didn't bother with the girl. I didn't have anything to do with her. You can go back in all my social media. I don't talk about people. I don't start beef with people. It was beyond petty. You’re worried about your girl meanwhile there are six orphanages of children here and we’re designing a fantasy land for them to experience one day of joy. You’re worried about her being uncomfortable with me?”

When it comes down to it, Melyssa shared that Kim's real beef was over a man. “Let me tell you what the real problem was," she began. "She was upset that we dated the same guy. And listen, what’s ridiculous is I dumped him and they dated way later.” she said. “I was just like, really? Is this really about him? He is nothing to write home about and we don’t even need to talk about who he is because he is now married and what not so it doesn’t even matter. But I’m just like, that’s what the issue really is. It’s really insecurity, but I’m not worried about you! I’m here for the kids. I’m here because my mama introduced me to these fabulous people and this is a like-minded project that we all are invested in. You’re here for some shady ass reasons.” Melyssa added that while the experience rubbed her the wrong way, she's happy to see how Kim's life has grown for the better. Watch them share their story below.