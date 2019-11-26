Kim Kardashian recently revealed that Kanye West suggests she "tone it down" when it comes to her wardrobe and sexy attire that she's known for wearing. "I am a mother of four. I am going to be 40 next year," she stated. "When is it time to stop?" The suggestion of her new image came to light since Kanye is embarking on a new spiritual awakening and Kim wants "to honor" her husband as he's "going through this life change."



Kim recently opened up even more on the topic when chatting with The Cut, this time referring to her sexy bikini shares that she's known for. “I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini,” she told the publication. “I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up.” Kim admitted that her new take on her wardrobe was inspired by Kanye even thought he gives her the freedom to be and do what she wants.

“But I have kind of had this awakening myself," she added. "I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that."