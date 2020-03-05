It's another White House visit in the books for Kim Kardashian West. The criminal justice reform advocate visited President Donald Trump at the White House the day after Super Tuesday. Kim has previously worked with Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner who also acts as the president's senior adviser.



John W. Ferguson / Stringer / Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Kim didn't make her way to the White House alone. She was joined by Alice Johnson, a non-violent offender who she helped get released from prison last year, along with Crystal Munoz, Tynice Hall, and Judith Negron. The latter three women were reportedly released from custody last month after Trump had their sentences commuted.

Ivanka Trump shared a photo of the visit on social media. "Meet Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall," she penned in the caption. "At the recommendation of @AliceMarieFree, @KimKardashian and the @cut_50 team, these 3 mothers were granted clemency by @realDonaldTrump last month and are already using their second chance to pay it forward!"

Kim has previously stated that she would work with any sitting president regardless of their political affiliation as long as she could help those who she believes have been wronged by the justice system. Still, the reality star's White House visit was criticized heavily in the media, much like those of the past.