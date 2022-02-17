Kim K is still in the Valentine's Day spirits as she posted a series of selfies with her oldest daughter, North West wearing a matching set of pink pajamas with red hearts all over. The mother-of-four captioned the photo with a pink heart to match their outfits, seemingly focusing on the positive amid Kanye's tirades.

Fans have been able to keep up with the mother-daughter duo thanks to their joint TikTok account where the two post fun and quirky videos revealing a behind-the-scenes look at their relationship. The account is run and managed by Kim, and also has comments turned off.

North is the oldest of four as Kim has three other children with Kanye West, Pslam, Saint and Chicago. In the beginning of 2021, Kim filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of marriage, leaving her to be the "main provider and caregiver for [their] children." Kanye has been flooding headlines, making announcements dissing Pete Davidson and praising Kim, asking "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Skims billionaire seems unmoved by Kanye's "constant attacks" in an attempt to win her back as her lawyer was said to have been in court this week asking a judge to expedite the divorce process between the two. "Kim is trying to ignore Kanye’s social media posts and pleas to get back together," a source told E! News on February 14.

Check out Kim and North's selfie below.



