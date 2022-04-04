Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for a few months now, and it appears that they are growing closer by the day.

From tattoos that express his love for Kim to the couple showing PDA on numerous occasions, it's clear that their feelings for each other are valid. Additionally, the fact that the SNL comedian has continued their relationship despite social media antics from Kim's ex husband, Kanye West, proves that the two are more committed than we think.

Roy Rochlin/ Stringer/Getty Images

In recent news, it seems they have gone a step further. According to TMZ, a source tells them that the Skims CEO went to New York City to see Pete who was there working on a film. The location of the project was said to be fairly close to the home of Davidson's grandparents in Staten Island. So, after finishing a day's worth of work, the duo took a trip to the city and Kim got to officially meet the family.

This comes as no surprise, as Pete already seems to be in good with the Kardashian clan. Back in December, a source told E! News that "The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him." However, per Ye's wishes, Pete still has yet to meet any of the four children that the two have together.

Nonetheless, the duo is still pursuing their relationship and ignoring the naysayers.





