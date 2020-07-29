Things expectedly took a dramatic turn for Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West when they finally reunited in the Cowboy State. The relationship between Kim, Kanye, and the Kardashian-Jenners has been the focal point of rumors after the rapper took to his Twitter account to air out his grievances with his family. Kanye tweeted that Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner wouldn't return his calls and went as far as to accuse them of White supremacy. He later deleted his tweets but the internet is quick as screenshots were swiftly shared on various social media platforms.



Kanye would later come forward to publicly apologize to his wife for his words, including remarks where he stated that he's been trying to divorce Kim since she met up with Meek Mill to discuss prison reform. During Kim and Kanye's recent reunion, paparazzi captured photos of a tearful Kim in the car with Kanye, and more recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen exiting a private plane after arriving back in Los Angeles.

Kim was seen alone as TMZ reported that Kanye West remains at their spacious Wyoming ranch. The status of their marriage is unknown, as is whether or not Ye will receive any psychiatric help. The rapper previously stated that Kim attempted to have him placed on a temporary involuntary hold for psychiatric care.

