Kim Kardashian seems to be very happy in her new relationship with Pete Davidson, however, some fans seem to still be opposed to the celebrity union. While she was out on a movie date with the comedian, a heckler made it a point to tell the mother of four that her estranged husband, Kanye West, is a much better match for her than her new beau.

As Davidson and the socialite are filmed walking through the building, a male voice can be heard saying in the background, "yo, Kim, Kanye's way better, I'm not even gonna hold you." The 41-year-old doesn't give an obvious response to the comment and continues to speed past on her way into the theatre.

KKW filed for divorce from the "Good Morning" rapper at the top of 2021, and in the months since, they've put an honest effort into working on their relationship. From Ye's perspective, it's obvious that he hopes to reconcile with the mother of his children, but as HipHop DX reports, Kardashian doesn't think that's possible.

"Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counselling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time," legal documents obtained by TMZ read. "There will be no prejudice to Respondent [Kanye] if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our prenuptial agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

The Atlanta-born recording artist has spent the last few weeks publicly addressing his relationship with Kim, apologizing for his faults as a husband and father, and explaining how he plans to do better in the future. He's serenaded her on stage and has even posted up sweet throwback photos of them smooching on his Instagram story – read more about the 44-year-old's efforts to win his wife back here.

