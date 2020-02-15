Kim Kardashian revealed recently that when she was pregnant with her daughter, North West, back in 2013, she briefly thought she had suffered a miscarriage. Paying a visit to celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser on her All’s Fair podcast, the reality star and mother of four opened up about her scare during her pregnancy with her oldest daughter. Kim discussed the uncertainty surrounding her relationship with Kanye West at the time, as they had yet to tie the knot.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

“At the time, I didn’t know — Were we gonna get married? Were we gonna have this baby? It was all new territory to me and I was so scared," Kim shared. "I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really heavy bleeding and in so much pain in Miami. I went in because you have to go and do a D&C to clean out a miscarriage. It was Thanksgiving morning and my doctor said, 'Come in in the morning and we’ll do it Thanksgiving night so no one will see you.'" Kim was terrified that the public would somehow catch wind of the news that she'd miscarried. “I was so worried people would find out," she said. "It was the first time I ever was pregnant. I was so nervous." Despite the fact that her doctor had told her she'd suffered a miscarriage, they thankfully found a heartbeat the next day, and on June 15th, 2013, Kim and Kanye welcomed North into the world.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Kim has heavily discussed the complications she had during both her pregnancies with North and Saint. She and Kanye opted to get a surrogate for their two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm, in order to continue building the Kardashian-West family.