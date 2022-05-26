After years of attacks from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian gave her a family an apology.

On the latest episode of "The Kardashians", Kim is sitting down with her family when she learns that Ye has a new song on the way and that she'll be bashed on the track. Khloe agitated about the situation, expressed how pathetic it is for a man to publicly bash the mother of his children the way Ye has.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

During a sit-down at Kim's kitchen table, the mogul transitions from defending her ex-husband to standing up for her family. As Kourtney, Kendall, Khloe, Kris, Travis Barket, and Corey Gamble sit alongside her, Kim lets her family know that she will no longer deal with his attacks and that she feels stronger than ever.

"When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us," Kris said. The matriarch of the family also mentioned that one day, their kids will grow up and read everything that he's ever said about the family.

It's unclear which song Kim's referring to in the scene but based on the show's production timing, it may have been his collab with The Game on "Eazy". The song was released back in January, and Ye takes direct shots at Pete Davidson on the track. "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," he rapped.

Ye has not been shy about hurling insults at the Kardashian family. He's even referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-un" in a series of tweets.

[Via]