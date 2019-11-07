November 5th marked momager Kris Jenner's 64th birthday and her children took the lead when it came to planning her special day. In fact, Kris' born day was lead by Kim Kardashian who planned the most thoughtful gift for her mom. As per Kim's latest share to Instagram, she detailed how she invited her sisters and Kris' oldest friends to a location where they thought they were going to enjoy lunch.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Once they arrived, the VIP crew was given the real invitations that lead them to their childhood home that Kim rented out for the day and spent the time to recreate it as the same way it looked when they were just kids. "All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are. Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings, decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper," Kim wrote.

As the crew was headed to their old home, Kim had yet another surprise. She rented the cars her family had growing up and everyone picked a whip and drive off. "I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked. I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!)" she added.

Kim concluded her share by explaining how she was the only one who didn't cry the whole day until the very end when she went in her childhood washroom and let the tears stream out.