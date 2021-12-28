Kim Kardashian spoiled the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home on her Instagram story, Monday night, by sharing a picture of herself watching the film in her home theatre during a climactic moment of the story. Fans were quick to voice their frustration at Kardashian's social media faux pas.

“I don’t even f–king follow Kim kardashian and the one moment I decide to watch her stories on instagram she post literally THEE whole spoiler of spider man," one fan bemoaned on Twitter. "I’ve never hated someone so much.”



Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Another wrote: “I thought the SpiderMan ending would get ruined from ALOT of places on social media for me, but never in @KimKardashian’s insta stories. Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theatre and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe!”

Luckily for Kardashian, its safe to assume many of her followers have already seen the newest Spider-Man film. No Way Home crossed the one-billion-dollar mark at the box office over the weekend.

Monday night was actually at least the second time that Kardashian has seen No Way Home. She was spotted catching a showing with Pete Davidson in Staten Island earlier this month.

If you've already seen the film or don't mind spoilers, check out Kardashian's post here.

