Never before has a physical fight broken out between the Kardashian sisters on their reality show but, on the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, exactly that happened.

Tensions were rising among family members and, when Kourtney and Kim finally got fed up with each other, they decided to take matters into their own hands... literally.

The sisters were at odds, slapping and kicking each other as Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attempted to break up the scuffle.

Kim Kardashian West was a guest on Jimmy Fallon's at-home version of his late-night show this week where they discussed what happened, explaining the aftermath and why things were so wild during the shoot.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

"I feel like it's been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn't really want to film anymore," said Kim about the fight. "So, she's not the type of person to make a decision and say, 'Okay guys, I'm not gonna film,' but she would come to work with an attitude everyday and kind of take it out on everyone from the crew to us, and she wouldn't really make that decision. We would just keep on pushing her to figure out why she was so unhappy. [Fighting] isn't really what we do. When my mom saw the clip, she cried."

Kim goes on to explain that they shut down production for a week after the fight, noting that everybody needed the break. She and Kourtney are on good terms now and Kourtney has decided to take a break from filming.