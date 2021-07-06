As her split from Kanye West continues to make headlines, Kim Kardashian is making some business moves. The reality star mogul's KKW Beauty brand is apparently receiving a makeover and Kardashian made the big announcement earlier today (July 6), stating that she's shutting down the brand temporarily to work on new and improved features.

"To Our Loyal Customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years," Kardashian began. "On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the [KKW Beauty] site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website." Kardashian then thanked her fans and followers who have been on this "journey" with her. However, not everyone believes that KKW Beauty's revamping has much to do with Kim's assertions as much as people believe she's dropping the "W" from the brand's name.

Yet, because she ended her message by signing off as "Kim Kardashian West," others speculate she may keep the "W" for her children. The big reveal will happen in a few weeks. Check out Kardashian's tweets below.