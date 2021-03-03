Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their children are going through a pretty trying time right now, but they're powering through with the help of their loved ones. Kim has reportedly been relying on her sisters for emotional support following her filing for divorce from Kanye, but she's also got her kids and a brand new addition to the family to keep her grounded.



Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

"Meet the newest member of our family...Speed," wrote Kim on Wednesday on Instagram, introducing the world to the latest addition to the Kardashian squad. Speed is a bearded dragon that Kim & Ko. originally babysat for her best friend, but she stuck around for the long-term after they fell in love. "I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me!"

Posting a few pictures of Speed in her furry pink Skims cozy, Kim also pointed out that the lizard has a "Lil Uzi jewel" on its face, but she clarified that it was there before the Philadelphia rapper had his $24 million diamond implanted. "Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel," she wrote before clarifying, "Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!"

The reality star and ultra-successful businesswoman shared a few of the custom outfits she's made for Speed, posting three different colorways of her Skims robe.



Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

In the comments, people are laughing with Kim about Speed's "Lil Uzi jewel" but some of the top comments are pointing out that bearded dragons supposedly breathe through their skin, and thus the clothing could be making it harder for her pet to live. Kim has not responded to the criticism at the time of this article's publication.

Welcome to the Kardashian Family, Speed!