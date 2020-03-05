Kentucky Fried Chicken, also known as KFC, has been making some increasingly strange moves as of late. In addition to their major Beyond Meat announcement several weeks ago, it was revealed that the Colonel would be collaborating with Pizza Hut on a Popcorn Chicken Pizza. If that wasn't enough to fill your stoner cravings, they're also testing out a Fried Chicken Sandwich enclosed with doughnuts... Finally, KFC is also getting into the shoe game, oddly pairing up with Crocs to design a limited-edition chicken-scented clog, which is truly the weirdest shit ever. In case that wasn't WTF-worthy enough for you, they gifted Kim Kardashian West with her very own pair of the shoes after she and her husband, Kanye West, posted up at the restaurant during Paris Fashion Week.

"So I woke up this morning to a delivery from Kentucky Fried Chicken," said Kim on her Instagram story. "They are Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs and they are introducing new Beyond Meat chicken."

Showing off the platform clogs, which have a fried chicken design on the top and the iconic red and white KFC stripes on the midsole, Kardashian didn't seem too keen on actually placing the kicks on her feet. How much would you bet that she never slips these on? After all, Kim Kardashian has a reputation to uphold in the fashion world and a pair of KFC Crocs ain't exactly suiting her glamourous lifestyle.