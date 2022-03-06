Kim Kardashian is living her best life. On Saturday, March 5th, the mother of four shared a new collection of photos to her Instagram feed that finds her hanging out in a tropical paradise, wearing nothing more than a leather bikini top, a selection of Cuban link jewellery, a motorcycle helmet, and a white towel, hanging low on her curvy hips.

"Always ready!" she wrote in the caption of the upload, which has been double-tapped nearly 6 million times now. Friends like Rosalia, Olivia Pierson, Snoh Aalegra, and Adrienne Bailon have all shown love so far. "It's not ok how beautiful you are," little sister Khloé Kardashian wrote.





As Hollywood Life points out, the socialite's look has become more streamlined than ever before lately, mostly focusing on leather outfits designed by legendary houses like Balenciaga and Prada, who she recently wore for several incredible moments at fashion week.

From the looks of her Instagram feed, you wouldn't guess that Kardashian is a woman in the midst of a very messy divorce. As you may have already heard, earlier this month a judge granted her request to be declared legally single from Kanye West after the rapper and his lawyer attempted to put up legal roadblocks in the process.





Other recent posts include a throwback picture from her childhood, where she was wearing an adorable pink raincoat and carrying a matching bag, and another older upload that sees Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé making funny faces and getting up to their usual antics for the camera.

Read about how West has been coping with his separation from the KUWTK star here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite celebrities.





